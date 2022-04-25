Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

