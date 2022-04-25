Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.