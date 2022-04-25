Critical Analysis: HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) versus Its Competitors

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HH&L Acquisition Competitors 174 679 958 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.83%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A $1.32 million -17.25 HH&L Acquisition Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -18.47

HH&L Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A 1.45% 0.32% HH&L Acquisition Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Summary

HH&L Acquisition peers beat HH&L Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.