Critical Analysis: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vs. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Tesla alerts:

This table compares Tesla and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 13.51% 28.11% 13.93% Vicinity Motor N/A N/A N/A

40.6% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tesla and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 8 7 15 0 2.23 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla presently has a consensus price target of $955.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $53.82 billion 18.62 $5.52 billion $7.37 135.42 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.99 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Tesla beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vicinity Motor (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.