Critical Comparison: Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Lekoil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 19.11% 27.81% 10.62% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.68 $319.60 million $15.15 9.06 Lekoil $32.92 million 0.10 -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Lekoil on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Lekoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

