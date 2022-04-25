Critical Contrast: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) vs. BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $47.40 million 2.21 $10.74 million $3.18 9.43 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.50 $6.92 million N/A N/A

F & M Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. F & M Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for F & M Bank and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 22.65% 11.12% 0.95% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

F & M Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank (Get Rating)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

