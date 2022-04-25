Critical Contrast: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IonQ and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 177.17%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $24.65, indicating a potential upside of 81.78%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than TDCX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 837.78 -$106.19 million N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 4.72 $76.82 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Summary

TDCX beats IonQ on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

