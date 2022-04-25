Critical Contrast: Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A WalkMe -49.57% -50.71% -20.67%

This table compares Micro Focus International and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.57 -$424.40 million N/A N/A WalkMe $193.30 million 6.33 -$95.81 million N/A N/A

WalkMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Micro Focus International and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 2 1 0 2.33 WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

WalkMe has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.88%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WalkMe beats Micro Focus International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

