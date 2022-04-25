Critical Survey: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryker and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 15 0 2.64 Silk Road Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stryker currently has a consensus target price of $293.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $50.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Stryker.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22% Silk Road Medical -49.09% -54.63% -30.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.48 $1.99 billion $5.21 47.66 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 13.01 -$49.81 million ($1.44) -26.28

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryker beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

