Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of CCK traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.61. 1,177,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

