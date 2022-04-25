Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

CCK traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.08.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown by 625.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,184,000 after purchasing an additional 819,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $10,957,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crown by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

