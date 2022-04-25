Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.