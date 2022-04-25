CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CVR Energy by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

