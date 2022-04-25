CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

UAN opened at $153.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.