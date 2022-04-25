CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.