DA Davidson Comments on Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPTK opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

