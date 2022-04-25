DA Davidson Comments on Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.
Shares of NYSE CPTK opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Proptech Acquisitions (CPTK)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.