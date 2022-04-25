DA Davidson Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQBK. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $555.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

