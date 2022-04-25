DA Davidson Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after acquiring an additional 303,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after buying an additional 407,179 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $99,414,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

