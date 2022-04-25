DA Davidson Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $264.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.26. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

