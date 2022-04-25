DA Davidson Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $105.00

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s previous close.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.