DA Davidson Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $105.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s previous close.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

