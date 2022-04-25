DA Davidson Weighs in on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.