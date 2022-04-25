DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

