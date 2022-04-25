Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 339 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.27. The company has a market capitalization of £755.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.25. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.39).

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.