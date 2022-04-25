Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 339 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.27. The company has a market capitalization of £755.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.25. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.39).
