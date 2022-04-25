Danaher Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.19. Danaher has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

