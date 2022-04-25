Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/24/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $340.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $319.00.
- 3/24/2022 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/16/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE DHR opened at $264.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
