Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $340.00.

4/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $319.00.

3/24/2022 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE DHR opened at $264.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

