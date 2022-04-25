Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $278.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Danaher’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%, while revenues beat the same by 1.9%. The company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of low-single digit for the second quarter of 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits for the second quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes are likely to be concerning. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $260.91 on Monday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day moving average is $295.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

