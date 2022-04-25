Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.
DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.36.
NYSE DHR opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.19. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
