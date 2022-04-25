Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.36.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.19. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.