Daren John Morris Acquires 3,000 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($16,393.44).

Shares of LON MNL traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.14). 47,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 524.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395 ($5.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 638 ($8.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.98%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

