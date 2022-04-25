Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,691.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.