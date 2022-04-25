David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total value of C$551,490.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$794,433.66.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$131.18. 2,000,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,890. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.06 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$185.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.61.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.44.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

