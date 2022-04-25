Demant A/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Demant A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Demant A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of WILYY opened at $22.40 on Monday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Demant A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

