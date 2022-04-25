Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $46.81. 937,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,847. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

