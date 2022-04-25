Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $13.08 on Monday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $807.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

