Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 330,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.