Desjardins Weighs in on Metro Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Metro in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.67.

MRU opened at C$69.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Metro has a 52 week low of C$55.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

