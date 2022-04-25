Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.03 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

