Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.57) to GBX 1,105 ($14.38) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.31) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
