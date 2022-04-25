Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

