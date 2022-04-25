Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.27) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.30 ($12.15) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.97 ($12.87).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($7.85).

