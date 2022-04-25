Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €35.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.63) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.62 ($37.22).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €23.21 ($24.96). The company had a trading volume of 3,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

