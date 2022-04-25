Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.40 ($146.67).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded down €1.99 ($2.14) on Monday, reaching €97.57 ($104.91). The company had a trading volume of 5,263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €113.63. SAP has a 52-week low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

