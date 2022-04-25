Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €600.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

