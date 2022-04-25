Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.22 ($7.77).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LHA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €7.22 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of €11.43 ($12.29). The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

