Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

DVN stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

