Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

