Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.55) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,155 ($54.06).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,895.50 ($50.68) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,738.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,776.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,739.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

