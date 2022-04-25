Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $4.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.