Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.