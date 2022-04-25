Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

FANG opened at $126.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

