Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

